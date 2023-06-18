Sherry Ione DuCharme, 85, passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Sherry was born to Kenneth and Dorothy Overkamp on August 29, 1937 in Waterloo, Iowa. She graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy in 1955. She married James L. Knipp August 28, 1956. Shortly after they moved to the west coast settling in Seattle. Sherry got her degree in nursing and worked in various positions within the field, most recently in Hospice. Sherry remarried on August 6, 2006 to Raymond E DuCharme. Sherry is survived by 7 children, Ken Knipp, Mary Hall, Rick Knipp, David Knipp, Amy Dike, Chris Knipp, Joe Knipp, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 3 stepsons, Bob DuCharme, Rick Ducharme, Randy DuCharme. Memorial services will be held Sat., June 24, 2023, 3:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3006 Pleasant Dr. Cedar Falls Iowa 50613. Cards may be sent to Mary Hall 3791 Sundling Road Tower, MN. 55790. Flowers may be delivered to the Church Saturday, June 24.