FAIRBANK-Sherry Duffy, 60 of Fairbank passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 3, 1962 the daughter of Jerry and Wanda (Tope) Kaufman. Sherry attended Wapsie Valley Community Schools and graduated with the Class of 1981. After high school Sherry graduated from Hawkeye Community College. As an infant, Sherry was baptized at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank where she became a lifetime member. Sherry was united in Holy Matrimony to her high school sweetheart, Tony on October 23, 1982 at Immaculate Conception Church. Sherry worked for various businesses during her working career, with the last 16 plus years being an Administrative Assistant for Pete Meehan at Financial Decisions Group. Sherry had a generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by so many.