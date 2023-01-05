December 3, 1962-January 3, 2023
FAIRBANK-Sherry Duffy, 60 of Fairbank passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 3, 1962 the daughter of Jerry and Wanda (Tope) Kaufman. Sherry attended Wapsie Valley Community Schools and graduated with the Class of 1981. After high school Sherry graduated from Hawkeye Community College. As an infant, Sherry was baptized at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank where she became a lifetime member. Sherry was united in Holy Matrimony to her high school sweetheart, Tony on October 23, 1982 at Immaculate Conception Church. Sherry worked for various businesses during her working career, with the last 16 plus years being an Administrative Assistant for Pete Meehan at Financial Decisions Group. Sherry had a generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by so many.
Sherry is survived by her husband, Tony, her children; Brent Duffy and Candace (Rob) Ratchford, her five grandchildren; Madden, Bristol, Makinna, Grayson and Adalyn, two sisters; Julie (Curt) Kelley and Denise (Bob) Crew, one brother; Todd (Tina) Kaufman, sisters-in-law; Clarice (Steve) Levey, Carol Duffy, Nina Duffy, Nancy (Rich) Wallace, Norma (Kevin) Westendorf, brothers-in-law; Mike (Judy) Duffy, Tim (Jeanette) Duffy, Ted (Sue) Duffy. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, father and mother-in-law; Jack and Dorothy (Kane) Duffy, brother-in-law; Mark Duffy, niece; Lou Ann Bentley, and nephews; Chris Wallace and Josh Menuey.
Visitation: 4:00-7:00 PM Friday, January 6th at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 AM Saturday, January 7th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank.
Interment: Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
Lunch will be served at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
