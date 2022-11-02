December 30, 1956-October 30, 2022

WATERLOO-Sherry B. Russell, 65, of Waterloo, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo. She was born December 30, 1956, in Waterloo, daughter of Francis H. and Florence P. Goodin Cameron. She graduated from East High School. She married Creighton L. Russell; they later divorced.

Sherry worked at Ferguson’s for several years until her retirement. In her most recent years, she was a caregiver in her home for her mom, Florence. Sherry enjoyed cooking, her gardening and decorating her flower gardens.

She is survived by her three grandchildren, Gage Russell of Cedar Falls, Ezra Russell, and Kirsten Russell, both of Colorado Springs, CO; mother, Florence Cameron of Waterloo; and one sister, Judy (Martin) Rodgers of Surprise, AZ.

Sherry is preceded in death by her son, Nick Russell; father, Francis “Frank” Cameron; brother, Jerry Cameron; and one sister, Nancy Renner.

Celebration of Life: 11:00 am Friday, November 4, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo with visitation for one hour before the services at Locke at Tower Park. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, 319-233-3146, is in charge of arrangements.