Sherry Ann Cox

January 26, 1957-November 13, 2021

Sherry Ann Cox, 64, of Waterloo, Iowa, died Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Pillar of Cedar Valley.

Sherry was born January 26, 1957, in Clinton, Iowa, daughter of Don Pico Cox and Idella Park Cox. She bore two sons with Paul Douglas Thomas of Eldora, Iowa.

Sherry had many struggles in her life. Given her circumstances, she did the best she could. Sherry was a born caregiver and worked as an in-house caregiver for many families. Though she had needs herself, she still reached out to anyone she could serve.

Sherry is survived by her two sons, their partners, and children: Zachariah (Taresa La Frentz and daughter GG) and Jacob (Maud Guichard-Marneur and daughter Ethel and son Briac), as well as her siblings Terry Cox and Gerry Braynard. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Gary Cox, and her ex-husband Paul Thomas.

Through her work as a caregiver, Sherry touched many lives. In particular, the family of Lana Blitsch, who were grateful for her care, faithfulness, and were aware of her strengths.

Sherry's family is grateful to the staff at North Star and the members of Ascension Lutheran Church who were faithful to her needs in the latter years of her life.

Through trials and tribulations Sherry has finally found peace. She will be laid to rest at Sheller Cemetery, and a memorial service is being planned for later. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.