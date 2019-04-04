(1953-2019)
WATERLOO — Sherrie L. Spore, 65, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 2, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home from cancer.
She was born Dec. 22, 1953, in Waterloo, daughter of LeRoy H. and Thelma Richmond Naber. She married Daniel D. Spore on May 17, 1980, in Evansdale.
Sherrie graduated in 1972 from Waterloo East High School. She was a mother and a homemaker. She also worked for MET Para Transit until 2004.
Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Faith (Bill) Bronson and Breanna (Chuck) Reiss, both of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Katelyn, Ashlyn, Dakotah and Cheyenne; a brother, LeRoy “Butch” (Mary) Naber of Waterloo; three nephews, Ryan, Travis and Christopher Naber, and families, along with many other nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; grandparents; a niece; and many aunts and uncles.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the funeral home, continuing for an hour before services Monday.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Sherrie enjoyed all types of fishing, along with her place at the river, but mostly she enjoyed her family.
