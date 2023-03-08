May 14, 1955-March 5, 2023

WATERLOO-Sherri Lynn Gallmeyer, 67, of Waterloo, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, with her family by her side.

Sherri was born May 14, 1955, at Schoitz Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. She was the daughter of Lewis F. and Marvel C. (Crowley) Schmidt. Sherri graduated from West High School in May of 1974. She married Ricky A. Gallmeyer on June 4, 1977. They made their home in the Waterloo area where they welcomed three children, two sons, Jason and Justin and a daughter, Jessica.

Sherri is survived by her husband, Rick of Waterloo; two children, Justin of Waterloo and Jessica (James) Hart of Waterloo; a sister, Joni (Rocky) Steen of Waterloo; a brother, Lance (Charlotte) Schmidt of North Augusta, SC. She is preceded in death by her son, Jason Gallmeyer; mother, Marvel (Crowley) Schmidt and father, Lewis F. Schmidt.

Visitation: Friday, March 10, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.

Funeral Service: Friday, March 10, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.

Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwood.com