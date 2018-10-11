JESUP — Sherilyn Rae “Sheri” R. Waring, 74, of Jesup, died Monday, Oct. 8, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls.
She was born May 22, 1944, in Waterloo, daughter of Cornelius Jacobus Van Mill and Ardeth Helena (Yokom) Van Mill. On April 20, 1968, she married Eugene Harold Waring at the First Baptist Church, Cedar Falls.
Sheri graduated from New Hartford High School in 1962. She worked at the Jesup Community Schools in the cafeteria for a number of years.
She was a member of the American Lutheran Church in Jesup.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Susan Durham of Jesup; two stepsons, Michael (Chris) Waring of Jesup and Mark (Sandra) Waring of Walker; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Donna (Jim) Chapman of Waterloo, and Velda (Ron) Timmermann, Judy Van Mill and Lori (Steve) Nelson, all of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Marvyleen Gregory; and a son-in-law, Jesse Durham.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at the American Lutheran Church, Jesup, with burial in Ross Cemetery, Strawberry Point. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 11, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, and also for an hour before services Friday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Sheri enjoyed doing household chores and being a servant for other people. She loved traveling with her family to bluegrass festivals. She enjoyed playing cards and watching sports on TV. She loved being with family, including her NewAldaya family. She especially loved her lunches with her sisters, every Tuesday.
