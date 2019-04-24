Sheridan Lumley Schoneman

(1935-2019)
PARKERSBURG — Sheridan Yvonne Lumley Schoneman, 83, of Clear Lake, died Monday, April 22, at North Iowa Hospice, Mason City.
She was born July 31, 1935, in Parkersburg, daughter of DeLos and Marian (Walbaum) Lumley. She married Mark F. Schoneman on April 5, 1957, at Calvary Baptist Church, Parkersburg.
Sherry attended Parkersburg High School and Gates Business College. She worked as an administrative assistant for many years. Sherry had been a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Cedarloo Baptist Church and Cedar Heights Baptist Church.
Survived by: her husband; daughters, Diane Schoneman (Rob Powell) of Marion, Debra (Mark) Gunhus of Grimes, Danelle (Brett) Bauer and Dawn (Mike) Haldane of Savage, Minn.; grandchildren, Timothy Heidt, Krista Hall, Shelby Gunhus, Robyn (Matt) Moravek, Ashleigh Gunhus, Andrea (Phil) Green, Marcus and William Haldane and Jack; great-grandchildren, Maddisen, Trystan, Grayson, Roselynn, Carter, Hayden and Emmy; brothers, Gary (Marlys) Lumley and Douglas (Ruth) Lumley; and sisters, Vicki Galloway, Nancy (Dale) Boelman, Susie (Frank) Matachek, Kaye (Barry) Haskins and Cheryl Graner.
Preceded in death by: her mother, Marian (Edward) Rewerts; father, DeLos (Doris) Lumley; great-uncle and great-aunt, R.H. and Anna Mulder.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Calvary Baptist Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church.
Memorials: may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Her happiest memories were made spending time with family and friends at Clear Lake, watching any sports, especially girls 6-on-6 basketball, attending Iowa Hawkeye football games and time spent in fellowship at the churches she was a member of.
