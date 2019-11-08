Sheridan Knapp
Harriette Whitmer
(1937-2019)
WATERLOO — Harriette Lois Anderson Whitmer, 82, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Nov 6, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born April 5, 1937, in Forest City, daughter of E. Burdette and Jennie D. Lubben Anderson.She married Richard “Dick” A. Whitmer on July 8, 1960, in Waterloo at Walnut Street Baptist Church; he died June 23, 1994.
Harriette graduated from Forest City High School in 1955 and attended Waldorf College for one year. She worked several administrative jobs throughout her careerhe last 12 years with UNI’s Department of Health, Physical Education, and Leisure Services in 1998.
Harriette was a member of Walnut Ridge Baptist Church for many years.
Survived by her daughter, Jill (Steven Rewald) Nielsen of Dousman‚ W son, Jim (Sandy) Whitmer of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Robert Nielsen, Lisa (Dave) Ebert, Daniel Whitmerand Katherine (Matt) Dalluge; three great-grandchildren, Adrian, Elliotand Ezra Ebert; brother, Robert (Audrey) Anderson of Surprise‚ A two sisters, Loralee (Robert) Baxter of Colon‚ M and Mary Johnson of Dumas‚ T and sister-in-law, Karen Anderson of The Woodlands‚ T.
Preceded in death by parents; husband; brother, Alan Anderson brother-in-law, Lyle Johnson; and her cat, Harry.
Services: 1 Saturday, Nov 9, at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 1 at the church.
Memorials: ay be directed to the Grout Museum.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com
enjoyed traveling. She traveled to Italy, Germany, Portugal, Hong Kong, Virgin Islands, and Venezuela. She loved listening to music and attending concerts at Gallagher Bluedorn. She was also an outstanding cook. Her specialties included apple and gooseberry pie, barbeque ribs, and beef stroganoff. She was an avid cookbook collector.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.