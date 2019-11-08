{{featured_button_text}}
Sheridan Knapp

Sheridan Knapp

Harriette Whitmer

(1937-2019)

WATERLOO — Harriette Lois Anderson Whitmer, 82, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Nov 6, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born April 5, 1937, in Forest City, daughter of E. Burdette and Jennie D. Lubben Anderson.She married Richard “Dick” A. Whitmer on July 8, 1960, in Waterloo at Walnut Street Baptist Church; he died June 23, 1994.

Harriette graduated from Forest City High School in 1955 and attended Waldorf College for one year. She worked several administrative jobs throughout her careerhe last 12 years with UNI’s Department of Health, Physical Education, and Leisure Services in 1998.

Harriette was a member of Walnut Ridge Baptist Church for many years.

Survived by her daughter, Jill (Steven Rewald) Nielsen of Dousman‚ W son, Jim (Sandy) Whitmer of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Robert Nielsen, Lisa (Dave) Ebert, Daniel Whitmerand Katherine (Matt) Dalluge; three great-grandchildren, Adrian, Elliotand Ezra Ebert; brother, Robert (Audrey) Anderson of Surprise‚ A two sisters, Loralee (Robert) Baxter of Colon‚ M and Mary Johnson of Dumas‚ T and sister-in-law, Karen Anderson of The Woodlands‚ T.

Preceded in death by parents; husband; brother, Alan Anderson brother-in-law, Lyle Johnson; and her cat, Harry.

Services: 1 Saturday, Nov 9, at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 1 at the church.

Memorials: ay be directed to the Grout Museum.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com

enjoyed traveling. She traveled to Italy, Germany, Portugal, Hong Kong, Virgin Islands, and Venezuela. She loved listening to music and attending concerts at Gallagher Bluedorn. She was also an outstanding cook. Her specialties included apple and gooseberry pie, barbeque ribs, and beef stroganoff. She was an avid cookbook collector.

WATERLOO — Sheridan Knapp, 83, of Henderson, Ky., died Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, Mo.; graveside services and burial will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. There will be no visitation. The James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the veterans charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sheridan Knapp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments