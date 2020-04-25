Sheri L. (Taylor) Huynh

(1961-2020)
WATERLOO — Sheri Lynn (Taylor) Huynh, 58, of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 25, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born Oct. 15, 1961, in California, daughter of Gene and Donna Lee (Bulmer) Taylor.
Sheri was a member of Heartland Vineyard Church in Waterloo.
Survivors: a son, Alan (Thaissa) Huynh of New Jersey; a brother, Gene Taylor of Faribault, Minn.; a sister, Debbie (Craig) Sebekow of Reinbeck; and several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Robert Taylor; and a sister, Pam Taylor.
Services: A small private service will be held for now. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.
She loved her grandchildren and going shopping.
