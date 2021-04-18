April 22, 1958—April 16, 2021

WAVERLY—Sheree Eide, 62, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at her home in Waverly.

Sheree Lynn Eide was born on April 22, 1958, the daughter of John Harry and Ruth Ester (Schafer) Fretz in Banberry Cross, England. On June 19, 1993, she was united in marriage to Dennis Eide at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Sheree worked at Nestle in Waverly until retiring on October 21, 2013 due to health reasons.

She enjoyed gardening.

Survivors are her husband, Dennis Eide of Waverly; three stepsons, Jeff (Michelle) Eide, Kevin (Jennifer) Eide and Brad (Rachel) Eide and brother, Charles Fretz of Shell Rock. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Steven Fretz.

Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 11:00 am at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Allen Biere from Unity Point Hospice officiating. The family will greet family and friends an hour prior to the service. Memorials can be directed to Unity Point Hospice and online condolences for Sheree may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Eide family with arrangements. 319-352-1187