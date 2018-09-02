WATERLOO -- Sheila K. Witter, 78, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Aug. 29, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born July 5, 1940, in Waterloo, daughter of Marvin and Irene Elliott Schafer. Sheila graduated from La Porte City High School and then from Pitze’s Beauty School. She was employed in the dietary department at St. Francis Hospital, retiring in 2003.
Survivors include: a daughter, Lauri (Tony) Wright of Waterloo; a grandson, Antone Wright of Cedar Rapids; two sisters, Donna (David) Offutt of Montgomery, Texas, and Kathy Schafer of Glen Ellyn, Ill.; eight nieces and nephews, Erika, Amber, Eliot, Jennifer, Mitchell, Nicholas, Melissa, and Anthony.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Sheila enjoyed traveling to Texas, cheering for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Willy Nelson, John Wayne and Elvis.
