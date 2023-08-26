MOUNTAIN HOME, AR—Arrangements for Mrs. Sheila Cox, 86, of Mountain Home, Arkansas are at Roller Funeral Home. Mrs. Cox died Sunday, August 20, 2023, in Mountain Home. Sheila was born at Saint Francis Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa, on August 7, 1937. Her parents were Kenneth Alfred Conway and Helen Ethel Petersen.

Sheila attended Waterloo schools through high school. Sheila married Edwin F. Cox in The Little Brown Church, in Nashua, Iowa on August 27, 1954.

Sheila is survived by two granddaughters, Stephanie and Sarah; six greatgrandchildren, Justus, Morgan, Addison, Macie, Kinzy, and Hailey; three nieces: Debbie, Kristi, and Tami Jo and one nephew Lonnie. A special friend Errol Brown and her furry baby, Ellie Mai.

Sheila was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin F. Cox; three sisters, Karla, Colleen, and Janeen; one daughter, Jody Cochran; two Granddaughters, Heather and Bethany, and twin sons, Mark and Matt Cox.

Sheila was an outdoor person, loving to spend time at the lakes. She gave freely of her time doing volunteer work both in Waterloo, Iowa, and Mountain Home, Arkansas. Sheila had many special friends among her “55 Classmates” group in Waterloo, Iowa. Sheila was a member of Fellowship Presbyterian Church of Mountain Home, Arkansas.

A Celebration of life will be held in Iowa on August 30th at Unity Presbyterian Church in Waterloo, Iowa at 11:00am.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.