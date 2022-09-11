March 26, 1961-September 4, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Shawn Michael McDermott, 61, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, September 4, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo.

He was born on March 26, 1961, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Robert and Nancy (Elwell) McDermott. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1980. On September 24, 1988, he was united in marriage to Susan Neese in Cedar Falls. He was most recently employed with PCI as a heavy equipment operator.

Shawn is survived by his wife; a son, Andy (Jessica) of Waterloo; one grandson, Nash; and a brother, Kevin (Joanne) of Oronoco, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

