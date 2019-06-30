{{featured_button_text}}
Shawn Reagan

Shawn M. Reagan

(1967-2019)

CEDAR FALLS --- Shawn Michael Reagan, 51, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, June 27.

He was born July 31, 1967, in Waterloo, son of Ronald and Carolyn Adams Reagan. Shawn graduated from Walnut Ridge Baptist Academy in 1985. After graduation, he accepted a job for the city of Cedar Rapids with the public library. He went on to become employed with Younkers where he stayed for 18 years, until the company's closing in 2018.

Survivors: his parents of Cedar Rapids; two sisters, Carisa Greenwood of Tulsa, Okla., and Fawn (Frank) Vozenilek of Cedar Rapids; and five nieces and nephews, Jordan (Carmella) Vozenilek, Gabbi (Andreas) Kutt, Myriah Vozenilek, Betsy Greenwood and Jesse Greenwood.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Chris Reagan; and his grandparents.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, July 1 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

Memorials: to the family.

Shawn had no children, but instead was a proud uncle to his nieces and nephews. He was an avid researcher of genealogy, tracing his family back for several centuries. He was locally admired by his customers as “the shoe guy.” He will be dearly missed.

Celebrate
the life of: Shawn M. Reagan
