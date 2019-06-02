Shawn Kolthoff

{{featured_button_text}}
(1948-2019)

DUNKERTON — Shawn P. Kolthoff, 70, of Dunkerton, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, May 30, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of complications of cancer.

He was born Dec. 28, 1948, in Waterloo, son of Paul J. and Jeanette F. Lehman Kolthoff. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1967. He married Kathy McKilligan; they were later divorced.

Shawn served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He worked at Chamberlain Manufacturing Corp. until its closing and then at John Deere until retirement.

Survived by: a son, Jon Kolthoff of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: There will be no funeral services per Shawn’s request. Inurnment will take place at a later date with military honors at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel.

Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

Please donate in his memory to Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs, 1407 Independence Ave. No. 1, Waterloo, IA 50703.

