(1972—2020)

Shawn Bancroft, 47, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, July 17th at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.

He was born November 22, 1972 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Son of Robert Bancroft and Joan Hundley Randall.

Shawn graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1991. He had the highest IQ in the family and studied computer science at UNI. But he was satisfied to be employed with McDonalds as a Team Leader for years. And his choice of recreation gaming, which he was very good at.

Shawn has been described by those who loved him as a humble, kind, gentle, selfless, good natured, optimistic person. His never-ending smile shewn brightly in his eyes, which could lift your mood in the darkest hour. Shawn loved being a gamer. As a friend said, “his skills at playing would infuriate us to no end.” Then his humor would spark spontaneous laughter, reducing his friends to tears. Shawn’s intrinsic quality to find the silver lining in everything and live gratefully within humble means gave people perspective. He never complained; conversely, he found and innocently spread a sense of joy to others on a daily basis. His life made this a more beautiful world.