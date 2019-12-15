{{featured_button_text}}
Sharon Heyer

Sharon S. Heyer

(1950-2019)

WATERLOO — Sharon S. Heyer, 69, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Dec. 12, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born May 15, 1950, in Waterloo, daughter of Herbert L. and Minnie L. Chapman Bentley. Sharon married Dennis L. Heyer on Sept. 14, 1968; they later divorced.

She worked as a day care provider until her retirement in 1999.

Survived by: two daughters, Kristal (Ben) Fuller of Evansdale‚ and Heather (Steve) Carfrae of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Brittainey, Mercedes, and Teaghan; three great-grandchildren, Gabryella, Elysia, and Laila; two brothers, Paul (Isolde) Bentley of Colorado Springs‚ Colo., and Charlie (Shirley) Bentley of Centerville; and a sister, Marlys (Dale) Larson of Altoona.

Preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, Lawerence Bentley, John Bentley, and Jerry Bentley; a sister, Marilyn Bentley; an infant grandson, Michael Heyer; and a special friend, Charles “Tom” Poling.

Services: As per Sharon’s request a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Sharon liked her pets, and loved life.

