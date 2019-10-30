Sharon Roberts

(1934-2019)
JESUP — Sharon L. Roberts, 85, of Jesup, died Sunday, Oct. 27, in Waterloo following a long illness.
Sharon was born March 29, 1934, in Independence, daughter of Paul L. and Georgia A. (Burris) Doan.
In 1950 she married Robert Beatty in Independence; they were later divorced. On July 31, 1969, she married Donald L. Roberts in Lincoln, Neb.
Sharon attended the Independence Community Schools. In 1976, she and Donald purchased a property north of Jesup and had their house built by Sharon’s sons. She worked as a psychiatric aide at the Mental Health Institute in Independence for more than 40 years, and served as the AFSCME union representative for many of those years. After retiring she started helping at Kidsville Daycare in Independence.
Survived by: her husband; her children, James Beatty, Diane (John Kortenkamp) Beatty and Robert “Bobby” Beatty, all of Independence; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and several cousins.
Preceded in death by: a daughter-in-law, Jean Beatty.
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home & Crematory, with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery, both in Independence. Visitation is 10 a.m. until services on Saturday.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: to Cedar Valley Hospice, 801 First St. E, Independence 50644.
Condolence may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.
She enjoyed country music and went to Branson, Mo., many times with her friend Jonie Mills. She often went boating on the Wapsipinicon River with her daughter-in-law Jean Beatty and friends. And her family was the biggest part of her life. She especially loved to get together during the holidays.
