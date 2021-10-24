Sharon R. Johnson

WATERLOO-Sharon Rae Johnson of Waterloo died October 10 at home. She was born June 3, 1946 in Waterloo, daughter of James A. and Esther Buhr Volker. She graduated from East High in 1964. She married David E. Webber on August 1, 1964. They later divorced. She married James A. Johnson on November 20, 1988. He died March 10, 2021. She was employed with the Waterloo School District at Elk Run Elementary from August 1964 until December 31, 1971 and as a para-educator at Edison Elementary from March 1989 until June 2008 where she enjoyed her co-workers and families she got to work with. Sharon was an active member at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church where she served in many different areas. She loved volunteering at North Star with a wonderful group of people from ARC where she helped with parties and the Annual Cookie Walk. They received the Mayor’s Volunteer of the Year Award in 2014. She loved reading books both adult and children’s so one her favorite volunteer positions were the Used Book Store at the Waterloo Public Library. She enjoyed making treats for family, friends and Sunday fellowship and she especially loved surprising friends with a bowl of her potato salad. Her best times were spent with family, friends, dancing to country music with the love of her life, Jim, listening to music, reading, baking, summer trips to Cedarwild Resort in Minnesota, traveling to visit family but most important were those early morning hours spent with God, reading her bible, devotionals and praying for family and friends.