Sharon R. Johnson

June 3, 1946-October 10, 2021
WATERLOO-Sharon Rae Johnson of Waterloo died October 10 at home. She was born June 3, 1946 in Waterloo, daughter of James A. and Esther Buhr Volker. She graduated from East High in 1964. She married David E. Webber on August 1, 1964. They later divorced. She married James A. Johnson on November 20, 1988. He died March 10, 2021. She was employed with the Waterloo School District at Elk Run Elementary from August 1964 until December 31, 1971 and as a para-educator at Edison Elementary from March 1989 until June 2008 where she enjoyed her co-workers and families she got to work with. Sharon was an active member at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church where she served in many different areas. She loved volunteering at North Star with a wonderful group of people from ARC where she helped with parties and the Annual Cookie Walk. They received the Mayor’s Volunteer of the Year Award in 2014. She loved reading books both adult and children’s so one her favorite volunteer positions were the Used Book Store at the Waterloo Public Library. She enjoyed making treats for family, friends and Sunday fellowship and she especially loved surprising friends with a bowl of her potato salad. Her best times were spent with family, friends, dancing to country music with the love of her life, Jim, listening to music, reading, baking, summer trips to Cedarwild Resort in Minnesota, traveling to visit family but most important were those early morning hours spent with God, reading her bible, devotionals and praying for family and friends.
She is survived by her blended family: 2 sons, Troy (Aleigha) Webber of Forest City, Cortney (Anne) Webber of Grand Rapids, MN; 3 daughters: Melanie Webber of Ames, Heidi Peyton (Alan Stevens) of Waterloo, Tracey (James) Williamson of Moberly, MO; Step-son Jeff (Twila) Johnson of Loda, IL, and a step-daughter Tiffany (Kevin) Maytum of Centennial, CO, 11 grandchildren: Braden & KayCee (Michael Witt) Webber, Sabrina (Ismet Golubovic), Kyler, Anna & Gabriella Peyton, Jamie, Daniel & Lilly Williamson, Mallery Kerr, T.J. Webber; and 5 step grandchildren; Colton & Carlee Johnson, Timothy & Rebecca Maytum, and Michael Peyton; a step great grandchild Gavin Peyton. Her brother Rick (Myra) Volker, sister-in-law Patricia Nieman, 2 brothers-in-law, Dennis (Bonnie) Johnson and Michael Henry, many nieces and nephews and her dear friends who were always at her side to give her encouragement, love, laughter and lots of prayers; especially Carol Aldrich, Sharon Dishinger and Victoria Fecht.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, a brother James D and 2 sisters, Verna Cagley and Karen Henry, a step-daughter Stephanie Johnson, 3 sisters-in-law; Jane Johnson, Rosie Nolan and Sharon Johnson and 3 brothers-in law Donald Johnson, Richard Johnson and Bob Nieman.
A very special thank you to the wonderful Angels at Cedar Valley Hospice who made her journey home so joy filled.
Services will be held November 20, 2021 for both Sharon and Jim at 11:00 AM at St Ansgar Church with visitation an hour before services and celebration of life from 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Majestic Moon in Waterloo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to North Star Community Services, Waterloo Friends of the Library, Cedar Valley Hospice or the family. Love, Hugs and God’s Blessings!
