Sharon Owen

Sharon Owen

November 19, 1956-March 16, 2022

Sharon Owen died Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at UnityPoint Health Allen hospital. She is survived by her husband Jeffrey Owen, brothers Matt & Larry, sister Donna, daughter Debra and Tina, son Troy, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Private burial at a later date. Memorials can be made to the family.

