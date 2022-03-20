November 19, 1956-March 16, 2022
Sharon Owen died Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at UnityPoint Health Allen hospital. She is survived by her husband Jeffrey Owen, brothers Matt & Larry, sister Donna, daughter Debra and Tina, son Troy, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Private burial at a later date. Memorials can be made to the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.