WATERLOO -- Sharon Kay Miller, 74, of Waterloo, Iowa, formerly of Masonville, passed away on Friday, November 16, 2018, at the Rosewood Estate in Waterloo.
She was born on April 7, 1944, in Whitehall, Wisconsin, the daughter of Frank “Buck” and Evelyn (Hanson) Davis. Sharon grew up on her famliy farm near Masonville and graduated from Masonville High School.
After graduation, Sharon moved to San Diego for five years where she worked for the president of a stock brokerage firm. She then moved to Binghamton, New York, where she lived for a year. Sharon’s next home for a year was in Las Vegas where she was the secretary to the board of directors at Caesar’s Palace. She had the opportunity to meet many stars during her time there. After this, Sharon returned to San Diego for a short time before moving to Chicago. There she worked for the executive vice president of Gould, Inc.
Sharon met her future husband, Bert Miller, in Chicago. Bert had the unique distinction of being a member of three branches of the United States Armed Forces, the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The couple was married on May 6, 1972. The couple moved to Kansas City when Bert left the military after 23 years of service. In 1975, they welcomed their only child, Bret. The family returned to rural Masonville in 1990.
Sharon worked for John Deere in Waterloo for 13 years before retiring. She then went to work for FEMA. Sharon traveled to different places helping with relief efforts for flood victims. She was always an active woman. She participated in seven RAGBRAIs. One of the highlights of riding her bike was riding across the Golden Gate Bridge. Sharon was blessed with many travel opportunities throughout her life. She had a special relationship with her extended family and enjoyed getting together with them. Sharon had a great love of animals, especially her cats!
Survivors include her son, Bret (Erin) Miller of Waterloo; two step-children, Cassandra Lowe of Leavenworth, Kansas and Mike Miller of Shawnee, Kansas; five step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Mary Davis of Masonville; and her special nephew, Eddie Davis of Masonville.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Berthold “Bert” Miller; and one brother, Donald “Duck” Davis.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, with Rev. David Weber officiating.
Visitation: Noon until the time of the service, on Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Inurnment at a later date.
