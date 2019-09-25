(1933-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Sharon Martin, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Sept. 23, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born Aug. 12, 1933, in Perry, daughter of Melford and Zola (Wolfe) Harrison. She married Earl Schumacher on Nov. 9, 1952, in Perry. He preceded her in death June 11, 1980. Sharon married Adrian Martin on Aug. 1, 1981, in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death May 1, 2001.
Sharon operated dance studios in both Waterloo and Cedar Falls. After Earl’s death, she operated Econolift for over 20 years. Sharon also worked at Dillard’s and Younker’s Department Stores.
Survived by: a daughter, Sabrina Hayes, and a son, Perry (Denyse) Schumacher, both of Cedar Falls; her stepson, David Martin; three granddaughters, Alyse Hayes, Melanie Hayes and Kelsey Schumacher; and two great-grandchildren, Jenae Jenkins and Stella Perez.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husbands; and two sisters, Pearl McRoberts and Karon Galivan.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at St. John Lutheran Church with inurnment at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before service time at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the church.
