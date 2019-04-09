WATERLOO — Sharon Mae Evans, 81, died Saturday, March 30.
She was born Dec. 16, 1937, in Denver, Colo., to William B. Evans and Velda M. Brown. She married James R. Finn in 1959, and they later divorced.
Sharon was a CNA for many years.
Survived by: her six children, Brian of Iowa, Theresa of Kansas, Jane of Arizona, David (Edith) of Arizona, Suzanne of Iowa and Anita; nine grandchildren, William, Nathaniel, Shannon, Douglas, Steven, Joseph, Kevin, Chris and Rebecca; 17 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; a sister, Gail; and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life: from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Countryside Vineyard Church, 3467 Lafayette Road, Evansdale.
Sharon enjoyed taking care of people of all ages. She loved reading the newspaper and working puzzles. But most of all she loved her family.
Many thanks to the Unity Hospice.
