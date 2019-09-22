{{featured_button_text}}
Sharon Harvey

Sharon Lee Harvey

(1946-2019)

EVANSDALE —- Sharon Lee Harvey, 73, of Evansdale, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at home.

Sharon (Price) Harvey was born on April 28, 1946 to Eva Mae and Robert Glenn Price. She married Henry Matt in 1961, they later divorced. In 1994 she married Kenneth Harvey, the Love of Her Life.

She is survived by her husband Kenny, and 3 daughters; Shelly (Harold) Matt, Karla (Mike) Matt, Jenny (Chad) Borwig, all of Evansdale, and Step-daughter Lesa (Doug) Harvey of Cedar Falls. She had 7 grand-children and 5 great-grandchildren, and a brother Terry (JoAnn) Price of Stanley.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a sister Jobe Hoffman, and a son Robert Matt.

Celebration of Life, Saturday, September 28, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 610 S. Evans Rd, Evansdale, IA.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

