May 10, 1940-March 27, 2022

WATERLOO-Sharon L. Swanson, 78, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, March 27, 2022, at her home of natural causes. She was born May 10, 1940, in Waterloo, daughter of James M. and Goldie M. Krutsinger Smith and graduated from West High School in 1958.

Sharon worked for JC Penney sewing drapes for several years. She received her cosmetology license from Pitzie’s Beauty School and worked at the salon. In the late 70’s she was the secretary for Carmack Realtors and then for RC Management retiring in 2019. In 1980, she also received her realtor’s license.

She married David E. Swanson on June 11, 1960, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church; he died February 2, 2014.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Kammi Clabaugh and son, Kyle, both of Waterloo; granddaughter, Cayla Swanson; great-grandson, Jeremiah Tucker; step grandchildren: Jason (Sue) Clabaugh and Amy Walters; and step great-grandchildren: Austin and Hayden Clabaugh and Emily, Ashley and Lacy Walters.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; son, Kory; sister, Sonia McCarthy; son-in-law, Dean Clabaugh; and nephew, Mike McCarthy.

Services: 10:30 AM, Saturday, April 2, at Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th St. with burial at Hudson Cemetery.

Visitation: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, April 1, at Locke on 4th.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.