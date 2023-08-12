Sept. 19, 1938—Aug. 8, 2023

CEDAR FALLS—Sharon L. Kirk, 84, of Cedar Falls, died on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center.

She was born on September 19, 1938, in Westside, IA, the daughter of Ralph and Garnett (Campbell) Bilsten. She married John Allen Kirk, and together they had five children. They later divorced.

Sharon loved serving her community as a Dispatcher with the Cedar Falls Police Department from 1976 to 2000. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and friend.

Sharon is survived by her children: James (Debra) Kirk of California, Mike (Lori) Kirk of Texas, Tom Kirk of Arizona, Pattie Eremieff of Cedar Falls, and Sue (Bill) Thompson of Shell Rock; seventeen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and sister, Phyllis Gerken of Cedar Falls.

She was preceded in death by her parents and other siblings.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Richardson Funeral service in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, August 14, 2023 at the funeral home.

The family requests that memorial donations be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or Cedar Valley Hospice in Sharon’s name.

