September 11, 1947-May 11, 2022

WATERLOO-Sharon L. Juon, 74, of Waterloo died Wednesday, May 11, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home after a courageous 12-year battle with breast cancer. She was born September 11, 1947, in Peoria, daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Kastien) Dunker. Following her graduation from Peoria High School in 1965 she attended Iowa State University where she met the love of her life, David Juon, whom she married on September 7, 1968.

Sharon was a quintessential community builder and lived out this purpose in her professional and personal life. For more than 25 years, she served as the Executive Director of the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG) and had the privilege of being involved in over 75 organizations and associations, often taking on a leadership role. In 2018, Sharon was elected to the Waterloo City Council where she served as At Large member and Mayor Pro-Tem. Some of the organizations and causes that benefitted from her involvement are: National Association of Development Organizations; Cedar Valley United Way; Women’s Philanthropy Connection; Black Hawk County Gaming Association; Waterloo Chamber of Commerce and the Ambassadors, Vision Iowa; L.I.F.T.; Covenant Medical Center Foundation; Exceptional Persons, Inc; Goodwill Industries; West Waterloo High School, P.E.O., Waterloo Rotary Club and My Waterloo Days. She was a true fan and supporter of Iowa State University, where she was a Sustaining Life Member of the Alumni Association and served on the Board of Directors; as well as the Foundation Board of Directors; Order of the Knoll; and Board of Governors. It was her honor to serve the community and causes she dearly loved.

Sharon was committed to inspiring impact and was honored to have received numerous local, state and national honors for her contributions, including: Outstanding Young Woman in America, ISU Service Key Award; Waterloo Chamber of Commerce Public Citizen of the Year; Black Hawk Leadership Brick Award; ISU Alumni Award; ISU Alumni Merit Award; Leadership Iowa/ABI—Leadership for Iowa Award; Iowa State Fair—Iowan for a Day; Junior Achievement—Business Hall of Fame; and NADO President’s Award.

Traditions were important to Sharon because they brought family together; for 40 years she enjoyed their annual trip to northern Minnesota and creating memories with her family during holidays and in quiet moments playing with her granddaughters. She also enjoyed the beauty and simplicity of life through gardening and tending flowers at her home.

Above all else, her fierce love and commitment to family and her immense faith drove Sharon to create a better community for all. She inspired, challenged, mentored, and impacted the lives of countless individuals and her cherished friends. But the most important role she played, was mom and grandma. Her laugh, advice, and the example she set as a strong, compassionate woman have left a lasting legacy for her daughters and granddaughters.

She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Juon of Carmel, IN; daughter Lindsay Holt, son-in-law, Alan Holt and her granddaughters, Emily and Megan Holt of Westfield, IN; her sister, Lynn Ohrt of Bloomington, IN and countless friends who to her, were family. She was preceded in death by her husband, David, and her parents.

Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, May 21, at Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo, with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held 2:00 PM—7:00 PM Friday, May 20, at Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the Dave and Sharon Juon Memorial Scholarship at Iowa State University Foundation, Beyond Pink, or the Dave and Sharon Juon Memorial Fund at the Waterloo Community Foundation.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com