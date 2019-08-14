Sharon L. Harpster

(1936-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Sharon Lou Harpster, 82, of Ankeny, formerly of Cedar Falls and Waverly, died Friday, Aug. 9.
She was born Oct. 17, 1936, daughter of M. Donald and Dorothy (Burman) Repp. On March 26, 1955, she married Ronald Dale Harpster at the Baptist Church in Ekalaka, Mont. He preceded her in death in March 2012.
She graduated from the Waverly High School in 1954. Sharon then attended Omaha Baptist Bible Institute for a half year. Sharon and her husband made their home north of Waverly and later in Cedar Falls. Sharon spent her time as a homemaker until the girls were in junior high and high school. She then worked at Stone’s Dry Cleaning and later at GNC Health Store, both in Cedar Falls, until she was forced to retire to take care of Ron, due to his health problems. She was a member of Ankeny Baptist Church in Ankeny.
Survived by: two daughters, Lylia (Waldo) Schrenk and Diane Harpster, both of Ankeny; and a sister, Mary Hammer of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and her parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, with burial in Hillside Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to Ankeny Baptist Church.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Her enjoyments included cooking, sewing, playing piano, attending craft shows, and spending time with her family and friends.
