July 14, 1941-December 1, 2022
WATERLOO-Sharon L. Crawford, 81, of Waterloo, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. She was born July 14, 1941, in Davenport, the daughter of Donald and Dorothy Mae Thomas Shippy. She was a graduate of Valley High School in Elgin.
She was united in marriage to Victor Crawford on May 23, 1959, in Wadena.
She worked in the cafeteria at Central High School in Waterloo for 15 years, retiring on June 1, 1990. She then worked at Cedar Terrace Daycare for several years.
Sharon enjoyed baking, cooking, going to the Casino, and had a love for the outdoors and fishing. She loved her flower gardens and watching the birds and squirrels on her deck with Skip every morning. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memories include her husband Victor “Skip” Crawford; a son, Bruce (Brenda) Crawford; a daughter Lisa (Mike Cole) Crawford all of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Josh (Morgan) Crawford, Ashley Negus and Cody Crawford all of Waterloo; six great-grandchildren, Avery Behnke, Abriella Negus, Matthew J. Crawford, Charlee Crawford, Matthew W. Negus, and Josephine Negus; three brothers, Donny (Sandra) Shippy of Waterloo, Gary (Carol) Shippy of Sumner, Kenny (Sonya) Shippy of Waterloo; two sisters, Gloria (Chuck) DeCook of Guttenberg, Lorraine (Art) Livingston of Waterloo; and a brother-in-law, Bob Kruse of Elkport.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; a grandson, Matthew Crawford; and a sister, Ginger Kruse.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.
Memorials: may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or American Heart Association.
Locke at Tower Park is in charge of arrangement 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.
