Sharon Kay Kuhlmann

January 11, 1944-June 26, 2021
SUMNER-Sharon K. Kuhlmann, 77, of Sumner, died peacefully, Saturday morning, June 26, 2021, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church Bennington in Waterloo. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Sharon's family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com
Sharon Kay, daughter of Oscar and Lucille (McMillan) Thorp was born January 11, 1944, in Waterloo. She received her education in the Waterloo Schools and graduated from Waterloo East in 1962. Sharon began working at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, following high school, and while working there met Dan Kuhlmann. The couple was united in marriage on June 13, 1965, at St. John Lutheran Church-Maxfield, rural Denver. To this union two children were born, Melissa and Jeff. The family moved to Sumner in 1970. Sharon worked at the Hillcrest Home for thirty years, prior to working at the Durant Elementary cafeteria for many years, before returning to the Hillcrest Home, retiring in 2018. She thoroughly loved working with both the young and the old. Sharon was a long time member of St. John Lutheran Church Bennington. She loved to travel abroad with Daniel, her favorite places being England and Copenhagen. Sharon enjoyed Sunday afternoon drives for a piece of pie and a good cup of coffee. She enjoyed collecting cookbooks and baking up delicious desserts. Friends visiting the home were always guaranteed a hot cup of coffee and some thing fresh out of the oven. Sharon was a history buff and a member of the Cedar Valley Historical Society. She served as the secretary of the organization for several years
Sharon is survived by her husband, Daniel of Sumner; children, Melissa Harri and her husband, Keith of Morris, Illinois and Jeff Kuhlmann and special friend, Debi McBride of Shreveport, Louisiana; four grandchildren; brother-in-law, Loarn Freeman of Eldorado, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Mary Thorp of Sumner; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Bob, Kenny, Larry, Kendrick, Charlotte, Pearl, Maxine, Alberta, and Shirley
