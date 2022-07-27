April 24, 1952-July 25, 2022

Sharon Kay Garthoff, 70, of Evansdale, passed away Monday, July 25, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital, in Waterloo.

She was born April 24, 1952, in Waterloo, the daughter of Harold “Bud” and Frances Rosa Lassahn Brouwer. She married Rick Garthoff on July 21, 1971 in Evansdale.

Sharon graduated from East High School and worked at several fast-food restaurants in the Waterloo area. She felt her most important job was being a homemaker and loving caregiver to her family.

Survivors include: her husband; a daughter, Heather (John) Schaefer, of LaPorte City; a son, Phillip (Sommer) Garthoff, of Evansdale; four grandchildren, Taylor (Dalton) Myers, Hunter Schaefer, Caelyn Schaefer and Logan; three great-grandchildren, Bryker, Zayden, and Destyn; and her father-in-law Eugene “Jim” Garthoff; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Douglas “Butch” Brouwer and Dale Brouwer; and her mother-in-law, Lucille “Lucy” Garthoff.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation will continue for an hour before services on Friday.

Memorials may be directed to MoyaMoya Foundation.

