(1942-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Sharon Kay Darst, 77, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, July 30, at UnityPoint Health–St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
She was born May 24, 1942, in Benton County, daughter of R. Arthur and Phoebe C. (Schoonover) Gates. She married Keith E. Darst on June 5, 1961, in Cedar Rapids. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2019.
She graduated from Independence High School and was a homemaker throughout her adult life.
Survived by: a son, Kenneth (Sharilyn) Darst of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Cathy Wigant of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Chet (Sarah), Haley, and Heath Darst, and Toni (Andy) Robbins and Seaver (Mary) Sink; and four great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: two sisters, Rozella Williamson and Ruby Shepherd; and a brother, Gerald Gates.
Family-directed Celebration of Life: will be held at a later date. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.