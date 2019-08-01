{{featured_button_text}}
Sharon Darst

Sharon Kay Darst

(1942-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Sharon Kay Darst, 77, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, July 30, at UnityPoint Health–St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

She was born May 24, 1942, in Benton County, daughter of R. Arthur and Phoebe C. (Schoonover) Gates. She married Keith E. Darst on June 5, 1961, in Cedar Rapids. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2019.

She graduated from Independence High School and was a homemaker throughout her adult life.

Survived by: a son, Kenneth (Sharilyn) Darst of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Cathy Wigant of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Chet (Sarah), Haley, and Heath Darst, and Toni (Andy) Robbins and Seaver (Mary) Sink; and four great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: two sisters, Rozella Williamson and Ruby Shepherd; and a brother, Gerald Gates.

Family-directed Celebration of Life: will be held at a later date. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

