Sharon Kay Abbas

September 18, 1937-April 6, 2022

Sharon Kay Abbas, 84, of Grundy Center, formerly of Dike and Cedar Falls, Iowa; passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Arlington Place in Grundy Center, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service 11:00 a.m. at the Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Reinbeck, Iowa. Inurnment will be held privately by the family at later date at New Hampton City Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Sharon was born on September 18, 1937, to her parents Kenneth and Cleo (Stock) Poling. She was raised in State Center and attended State Center High School. She was married to Dale Abbas and the couple welcomed five children into their family. They later divorced. Sharon worked at Viking Pump in Cedar Falls, Iowa for many years as a pump assembler and retired in 2000.

Sharon attended the Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Reinbeck and enjoyed being apart of the Prayer Shawl Group, where she knitted hats. She was a highly creative person and loved sharing her talent. Whether it was woodworking, painting or any other crafts, Sharon was always busy creating. She also loved doing puzzles gardening and fishing, however her true joy in life came from spending time with her family and friends.

Sharon is survived by her daughters Diana Kruger (Rick Reinicke), Lucinda “Cindy” (Jay) Huberg, Shawna (Bob) Jones, and Dalette (Steve) Habenicht; 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; brothers Allyn Poling and Kenneth “Butch” (Penny) Poling, Jr.; sisters Carol (Dennis) Volker and LeaAnn Hitchings; sisters-in-law Lois Poling, Norma Jean (Virgil) Meyer, Vickie Stancati, and Dixie Abbas; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son Dale Wayne Abbas in infancy; son-in-law Delroy Kruger; brothers Larry, Jerry, and Rick Poling; and sisters-in-law Jeanette Poling and Patty Pipho.