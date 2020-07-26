Sharon K. Thayer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1936-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Sharon Thayer, 83, of Cedar Falls died Tuesday, July 21st at Western Home Communities Martin Suites.

She was born December 6, 1936 in Wichita, Kansas, daughter of Marvin and Christine Travis Thayer. She earned her BA in Health Arts; was a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, retiring in 1998; and member of Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls.

Survived by: a son, Ross “Kevin” (Kathy) Thomas of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Nick (Nikki) Thomas of Denver and Lindsay Thomas of Ankeny; two great grandchildren, Aiden and Olivia; and five nephews: Cornell, Scott, and Tony Long, Dr. Travis and Tyler Thayer.

Preceded in death by: a daughter, Jennifer Thomas; a sister, Sue Long; and brother, Dr. Martin Keith Thayer.

Private Graveside Services in Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church or Habitat for Humanity.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.