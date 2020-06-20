Sharon K. Strabala

(1943-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Sharon Kaye Strabala, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, June 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born Dec. 6, 1943, in Pensacola, Fla., daughter of William D. and Alba Faye (Wilkinson) Stallfort. She married Melvin Strabala on Aug. 31, 1963, in Iowa City, and they later divorced.
She graduated from Iowa City High School in 1963 and was employed as a receptionist and bookkeeper with Safety Kleen, retiring in 2006. She was a member of the Fraternal order of Eagles, where she bartended for a time.
Survivors: a daughter, Angelia (Todd) Happel of Cedar Rapids; a son, Gregory Strabala of Waterloo; two sisters, Miriam Stallfort of Pensacola, Fla., and Genia Reuter of Fairbanks, Alaska; five granddaughters, Katie, Emily, Amanda, Faith, and Grace; and significant other, Floyd Bolin of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her mother; and a sister, Joan Wonick.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be 6 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Fraternal Order of Eagle’s Club in Cedar Falls, with visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
