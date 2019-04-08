Sharon K. Smith

(1939-2019)
PARKERSBURG -- Sharon Kay Smith, 79, of Parkersburg, died Friday, April 5, at Parker Place in Parkersburg of natural causes.
She was born May 2, 1939, in rural Dumont, daughter of Herman and Jennie (Reints) Faber. Sharon graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1957 and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Sharon married Micheal Crosser. The couple lived in Eldora, then Parkersburg, and Sharon was a teacher in Eldora and Aplington. Sharon moved back to Eldora and opened Humpty Dumpty Preschool and operated it for 20 years.
She later became an active political staffer for several Republican candidates, including Bob Dole, Ronald Regan, Jack Kemp, Chuck Grassley, Jim West and others. She later married Carlton “Ned” Smith and the couple moved to Lake of the Ozarks. In 2000, they moved back to Butler County. Sharon was member of Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Aplington and was a chairman of Hardin County Republican Party.
Survivors: two children, Lane (Cheryl) Crosser of Lenexa, Kan., and Kara (Eric) Kruse of Allison; five grandchildren, Kyle Steinfeldt, Taylor (Scott) Hummel, Ryan Crosser, Nathaniel Crosser and Emalee Crosser; and a brother, David (Margaretta) Faber of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her husband, Ned, on May 25, 2013; and her parents.
Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Aplington, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, (319) 346-1534, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: to UnityPoint Hospice.
Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com
Sharon was an avid bridge player, loved to cook and attend social gatherings. She dearly loved her overnight stays with her many friends over the years. She was a huge UNI sports fan and enjoyed the family trips to Minnesota. Sharon's greatest joy was being a grandma.
