Sharon K. Slaughter

Sharon Slaughter

(1942-2019)

INDEPENDENCE — Sharon K. Slaughter, 77, of Independence, died Thursday, Nov. 7, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center-West Campus in Independence.

She was born Sept. 17, 1942, in rural Buchanan County, daughter of Wayne D. and Dorothy B. (Wilkins) Slaughter.

She attended Independence Community Schools. For several years she worked with her father at Slaughter Upholstery Store in Independence, which inspired Sharon to receive a bachelor of art’s degree in interior design from the University of Northern Iowa. For many years she worked as a licensed practical nurse at Peoples Memorial Hospital in Independence.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and an infant brother, Kenneth Slaughter.

Graveside services: were Monday, Nov. 18, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence.

Sharon was an avid reader and loved the outdoors. She enjoyed spending hours working in her yard and raising flowers in her garden.

