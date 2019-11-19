(1942-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — Sharon K. Slaughter, 77, of Independence, died Thursday, Nov. 7, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center-West Campus in Independence.
She was born Sept. 17, 1942, in rural Buchanan County, daughter of Wayne D. and Dorothy B. (Wilkins) Slaughter.
She attended Independence Community Schools. For several years she worked with her father at Slaughter Upholstery Store in Independence, which inspired Sharon to receive a bachelor of art’s degree in interior design from the University of Northern Iowa. For many years she worked as a licensed practical nurse at Peoples Memorial Hospital in Independence.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and an infant brother, Kenneth Slaughter.
Graveside services: were Monday, Nov. 18, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence.
Condolences may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.
Sharon was an avid reader and loved the outdoors. She enjoyed spending hours working in her yard and raising flowers in her garden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.