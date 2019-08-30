Sharon K. Seehusen-DeVries

(1942-2019)
PARKERSBURG — Sharon Kay Seehusen DeVries, 77, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls.
She was born June 22, 1942, in Hampton, daughter of Arend J. and Marian Golda (Pohlman) Abbas. On May 6, 1964, she married Roger Wayne Seehusen at the Hope Reformed Church in Parkersburg. He preceded her in death Nov. 5, 2010. She married the Rev. Albert J. DeVries on Sept. 8, 2012, at the Parkersburg Christian Reformed Church.
She graduated from Ackley High School in 1960. Sharon was a full-time homemaker and mother, and in 1997 became an assistant librarian at the Aplington Memorial Library for 10 years. She and Roger farrowed and sold feeder pigs the first 10 years on their acreage. She was a member of the Christian Reformed Church in Parkersburg, where she was a former organist, Sunday school and catechism teacher, youth leader and member of the Couples Club. She also served on the Excelsior Christian School Circle and the Christian Women’s Club.
Survived by: her husband, the Rev. Albert DeVries of Byron Center, Mich.; a son, Shawn (Lynda) Seehusen of South Amana; two daughters, Angela (Dale) Meester of New Hartford and Leah (Caleb) Stam of Oskaloosa; eight grandchildren, Bo and Chelsea Meester, Emma (Tyler) Crew, Shannon and Amanda Seehusen, Collin, Maria and Ryan Stam; two great-grandchildren, Kylea Ritterbush and Ava Seehusen; four stepchildren, Jim (Brenda) DeVries, Sarah (Ian) Van Leeuwen, Tony (Sherri) DeVries and Mina (Shayne) Postman; 13 stepgrandchildren; a brother, Ronald (Marlene) Abbas of Lennox, S.D.; a sister, Vickie (George) Streich of Delano, Minn.; and four sisters-in-law, Darlene Nicklaus of Parkersburg, Arvilla Irwin of Janesville, Marlys (David) Fisher of Hubbard and Cathy (Daryl) Myers of Parkersburg; and several nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her first husband; and two brothers-in-law, Darwin Nicklaus and Gary Irwin.
Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Christian Reformed Church, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 30, at Christian Reformed Church, Parkersburg, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to her family.
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
In addition to raising their children, she helped with chores and loved to garden. She was also a skilled seamstress. She loved to knit, paint and was very musical. Al served as an interim pastor at various locations and they enjoyed traveling together.
To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Seehusen-DeVries as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.