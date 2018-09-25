Sharon K. Sebilsky

(1941-2018)
WAVERLY — Sharon Kay Sebilsky, 77, of Waverly, died Saturday, Sept. 22, at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.
She was born May 5, 1941, daughter of Lawrence William and Caroline Winona (Rewerts) Moeller in Waverly. On July 28, 1962, she married Leon “Bob” Sebilsky at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. He preceded her in death May 5, 2005.
She graduated from Readlyn High School in 1959. Sharon was employed at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Shell Rock Care Center and then for the city of Waverly from 1979 until retiring March 28, 1997. Following her retirement, she worked at Frontline Gear & Specialties and at Walmart. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
Survived by: her daughter, Kimberly (Jeffry) Traeger of Waverly; her son, Brian Sebilsky of Waverly; two granddaughters, Katie Traeger and Samantha (Donnie) Soash; a great-grandson, Bentley Soash; two sisters, Carol (Jim) Kattelman of Cedar Falls and Pam (Howard) Simonds of Oelwein; her brother, David Moeller of Cedar Falls; and faithful companion, Chloe.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for an hour before services Thursday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Sharon enjoyed baking chocolate chip cookies, attending Waterloo Black Hawks Hockey games, but most especially, spending time with her family and friends.
