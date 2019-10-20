{{featured_button_text}}
Sharon Norris

Sharon K. Norris

(1945-2019)

WATERLOO —- Sharon K. Norris, 74, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Oct. 19, at home following a battle with cancer.

She was born April 11, 1945, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Ralph and Reva Kinter Buehler. She was a graduate of Cedar Falls High School and attended Pitze’s Cosmetology School. She married Ronald Norris on Aug. 30, 1964, in Waterloo; he died Oct. 3, 2012.

Sharon worked as a beauty operator for Pitze’s Beauty Salon until 1987. She currently was working at Mane Stop, where she had been since leaving Pitze’s. She was a member of Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, where she was involved in Priscilla Circle, Waterloo Community Meals and Salad Luncheon.

Survivors: two daughters, Kelli Norris of Waterloo, and Melissa (Ken Hanson) Beebe of Cedar Falls; and six grandchildren, Andy, Kimberli, MacKenzi, Lincoln, Wyatt and Lani; and her cat, Suzi.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister, Charlene Petersen; and a brother-in-law and his wife, Roger (Karen) Norris.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is to 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 1207 Kimball Ave., and for an hour before the service. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 233-3146.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice, 2101 Kimball Ave No. 401, Waterloo, IA 50702.

Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments