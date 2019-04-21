(1938-2019)
WATERLOO — Sharon K. Nienkark, 80, of Waterloo, died Friday, April 19, at the Deery Suites of Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls, of natural causes.
She was born Nov. 27, 1938, in Waterloo, daughter of Harold Stoddard and Iva Juanita Bingham Houck. She graduated from Waterloo West High in 1956. Sharon married Elmer W. Nienkark on Dec. 31, 1964, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waterloo. She worked at Albee Printing Co. and later at John Deere, retiring in 1998.
Sharon was past president of the Polka Club of Iowa from 1975 to 1978, a Cub Scout den mother from 1967-1972, and active with nursing home musical group performances.
Survivors: her husband; two sons, Jeffrey (Jeannine) Reed of Harrison, Ark., and Dennis (Joni) Niedert of Mesa, Ariz.; two stepsons, Gary Nienkark of Waterloo and Jim (Kathie) Nienkark of Cedar Falls; a stepdaughter, Peg (Gary) Liebsch of Waverly; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janet Eldridge of Fremont, Neb., and Charli (Bruce) Pals of Waterloo; and a brother, Al (Lynn) Houck of Hot Springs Village Ark.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Kenneth Eldridge.
Services: 1 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave., with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.