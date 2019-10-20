Sharon K. Keroff

(1943-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Sharon Kay Keroff, 76, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Sunnycrest Nursing Center, Dysart, from complications of a long illness.
She was born April 15, 1943, in Waterloo, daughter of Clyde and Ethel Gibson Kistner. She married Duane G. Keroff on Nov. 17, 1963, at First Presbyterian Church, Waterloo.
She worked at Montgomery Ward’s Department Store, Whitaker Foods, Holiday Inn Downtown Waterloo and for short time at La Porte City Nursing Home retiring due to health reasons. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City, and active in the church circles.
Survived by: her husband; three sons, Steve (Kathy) of St. Louis‚ Stuart (Anne) of St. Paul‚ Minn., and Spencer (Lisa) of Urbandale; a stepdaughter, Patty (Donny) Theisen of Fridley‚ Minn.; nine grandchildren, Philip, Maddie, Sam, Chloe, Josiah, Layla, Liliana, Nicole and Ben; three great-grandchildren, Brittany, Jordan and Brileon; two sisters, Marilyn Haag of Waterloo and Debbie (Steve) Miller of Jesup; and two brothers, Ron Kistner of Omaha, Neb., and Mike (Margaret) Kistner of Minneapolis.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Marcella “Marcie” Peterson; two brothers-in-law, Howard Haag and Rich Peterson; and a sister-in-law, Kay Kistner.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
