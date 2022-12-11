May 25, 1941-December 8, 2022

EVANSDALE-Sharon K. Gronoski, 81, of Evansdale, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

She was born May 25, 1941, in Waterloo, daughter of Otis L. and Helen C. Bassett Lowder. Sharon graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1959. She attended Young’s Beauty School and then earned her LPN from Hawkeye Tech.

Sharon was married to Don Williams for 19 years; they divorced. She then married Jerry Gronoski on May 28, 1988, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Evansdale.

She was an instructor at Young’s Beauty School. After she earned LPN, she practiced nursing for many years in La Porte City, Reinbeck, and eventually Country View. After she retired from nursing, she drove school bus for Waterloo Schools.

She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waterloo, and was active in Bible Study and the pastoral search committee. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting, computer games, shopping. She also loved animals and had many beloved pets over the years.

Survived by: her husband of Evansdale; daughter, Lori (Terry) Dawes of Waterloo; son, Brian Williams of Washburn; three stepdaughters, Connie Henricks of Waterloo, Viki Fehr of Clutier, and Kellie (Mike) Jacobson of Hiawatha; stepson, Jerry Gronoski, Jr. of Waterloo; 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Preceded by: her parents; son, Robie Lowder; three sisters, Alice Schultz, Donna Parker, and Marian Regenold.; and an infant brother.

Memorial Services: 10:30 AM Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Locke Garden View Chapel with inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Locke Garden View Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.