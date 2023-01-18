January 16, 2023

JANESVILLE-Sharon K. Dix, 83 of rural Janesville, died on Monday, January 16, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Sharon was raised in the Hazleton area, the daughter of Marvin and Ingrid (Steen) Clark. She graduated from the Iowa State Teachers College and started teaching in Dike. She was united in marriage to Richard Dix on June 25, 1961.

Together, Richard and Sharon farmed in rural Janesville, where they raised livestock, crop farmed and grew produce. Sharon enjoyed cooking for those that assisted with the farming and also helped on the farm when needed. Her lifelong love for chickens blossomed into a large operation where she raised thousands of chickens.

After Richard’s passing, Sharon devoted her time to serving as a lay pastor for a group of churches in northeast Iowa. She was most recently lay pastor at Linden United Methodist Church in Waterloo

Sharon is survived by a son, William (Gerri) Dix of Shell Rock; two daughters, Melinda (Ed) Szynalski of Rochester and Michelle (Tony) Smith of Florida; eight grandchildren, Mary Szynalski and Katherine (Dominic) Dingmann; Michael, William, and Elizabeth Dix, and Eric, Noah, and Bennett Smith; and her nephew, Shannon Clark and niece, Stacie (Matt) Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a brother.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Waverly. Burial will be held in West Point Cemetery, rural Janesville. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly and also for one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the donor’s choice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes, Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187