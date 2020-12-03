September 13, 1942-December 1, 2020

Sharon K. Craig, 78, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, December 1, at UnityPoint Health—Grundy County Hospital.

She was born September 13, 1942, in Waterloo, daughter of Henry “Heinie” and Brabra Smith Meinders. She married Patrick Craig May of 1963 in Waterloo. He died October 23, 2019.

Sharon was employed for many years by Area 7 as a secretary.

Survived by: a daughter, Kim Kemp of Waterloo; a son, Mark (Kim) Craig of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren, Emily Sanders, Brianna (Daven) Jorgensen, Aaron Kemp, Bailee, Molli, and Emily Craig; a great-grandchild, Olivia Jorgensen; two sisters, Linda (Richard) Dawson of Grand Prairie, Ariz., and Sandy (Dan) Grundmeyer of Cedar Falls; three sisters-in-law, JoAnn (Garth) Rathjen of Blaine, Minn., Kathleen Jensen of Cammeron, Wisc., and Charlene Dahlin of Coon Rapids, Minn.; a brother-in-law, Edward (Judy) of Waterloo; four sisters-in-law, Evelyn Craig, Joan Craig, Ruth Knapp, and Grace Craig.