December 8, 1952-June 5, 2022

Sharon J. Saddoris, 69, of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at her home.

She was born December 8, 1952, in Waterloo, the daughter of Lyle and Jean (Stephens) Storlie.

Sharon graduated from East High School in 1971.

She married Jimmie “Jim” Saddoris on June 17, 1978 at Grace Lutheran Church; he preceded her in death on January 15, 2016.

She worked at Covenant Medical Center for 40 years, retiring as head of telecommunications.

She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She was also a member of Quota International, Inc. and a volunteer at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Sharon held a special place in her heart for animals, particularly cats. She was known for her joyful personality and contagious laugh. She was a people person who genuinely enjoyed helping people. She also liked to fish and spend her winters down in Florida.

Those left to cherish her memory are her fiancé, Michael Wilson; step-daughter, Jennifer Saddoris; step-grandchildren, Courtney, Austin and Alicia Saddoris all of Waterloo; and brother, Larry (Elizabeth) Storlie of Seattle, Washington.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; and brother, Richard Storlie.

Memorial Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Locke on 4th Street (1519 W. 4th Street, Waterloo)

No services will be held.

Memorials: Cedar Bend Humane Society