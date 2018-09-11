Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Sharon Fitz

Sharon Fitz

WATERLOO — Sharon Marie Fitz, 58, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 9, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home of cancer.

She was born July 10, 1960, in St. Louis, daughter of Ronald E. Landmann and Brenda Jean Hucks Landmann.

Sharon had attended Our Lady of Sorrows School. She was a member of Bethany Bible Chapel.

Survived by: a daughter, Jennifer Schirm of St. Louis; a son, Lewis Schirm of Waterloo; her father, Ronald E. Landmann of St. Louis; her grandchildren, Kayde Alan Escobedo, Haylei Jo Escobedo and Aleah Jo Schirm; and three sisters, Cynthia (Mike) Kaspar of St. Louis, Karen (Ray) Glenn of Panama City, Fla., and Christine Yokel of Tampa, Fla.

Preceded in death by: her mother, Brenda Jean Biondo.

Services: 2 p.m. today, Sept. 11, at Bethany Bible Chapel.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Jennifer and Lewis Schirm or to Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

Sharon liked fishing, crafting, sewing, gardening, church activities and spending time with her grandchildren.

