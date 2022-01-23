January 19, 2022
APLINGTON-Sharon Faye Abbas, age 72, of Aplington, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Grand JiVante in Ackley, Iowa, due to Parkinson’s disease.
Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the Austinville Christian Reformed Church, Austinville, Iowa, with burial at Ackley Christian Reformed Church Cemetery rural Ackley, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at Austinville Christian Reformed Church in Austinville, Iowa.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com
