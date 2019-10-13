(1952-2019)
WATERLOO — Sharon Elfritz, 67, of Waterloo and formerly of Toledo, died Friday, Oct. 11, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born April 27, 1952, in Toledo, daughter of Adolph and Violet Flowers Benda. She married Terry L. Elfritz on Oct. 6, 1984, at New Beginnings First Wesleyan Church in Waterloo. Sharon graduated from South Tama High School in 1970. She received her LPN from Hawkeye Tech in 1973 and then her RN from Hawkeye Community College in 1989.
She was a registered nurse in Waterloo for 39 1 years. Sharon began her nursing career at Schoitz Hospital in 1974 as an LPN. In 1989, started as an RN at Covenant Medical Center, where she retired in April 2014. She attended New Beginnings First Wesleyan Church.
Survivors: include her husband; two brothers, Dennis Benda of Toledo and Bruce (Kitty) Benda of Marshalltown; a sister, Jacquelyn Benda Meeks of Toledo; a brother-in-law, Steve (Kay) Elfritz of Waterloo; a nephew, Matthew (Emily) Elfritz of St. Paul, Minn., and five nieces, Rhiannon (CJ) Dall of Marshalltown, Keri (Ian) Davis of Waterloo, Kristen Elfritz of Waterloo, Kelsey (Karla) Elfritz of Waterloo and Katie Elfritz of Des Moines; and great-nephews, Jackson and Owen Davis, and Maxwell Elfritz.
Preceded in death by: her parents; parents-in-law, Charles “Chuck,” and Dorothy Elfritz; and a brother-in-law, John Scott Meeks.
Graveside services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Oak Hill Cemetery, New Hartford, with the procession leaving from the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. The family requests those attending to wear their favorite team colors in Sharon’s memory.
Memorials: to the Panther Scholarship Fund.
Sharon was a member of the Panther Scholarship Club since 1990. She and Terry were season ticket holders for UNI football, men’s and women’s basketball, and volleyball. She enjoyed traveling any place with a beach, New York City, or Las Vegas.
